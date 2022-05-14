Phantasma (SOUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $427,938.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $427,938.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

