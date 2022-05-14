PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

PGTI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

