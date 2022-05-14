Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Pfizer by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 22,409,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,508,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.