Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6,107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,512 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.