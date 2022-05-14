Persimmon’s (PSN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($38.10) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($32.65) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.14) to GBX 2,830 ($34.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.04) to GBX 3,440 ($42.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,002.50 ($37.02).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,111 ($26.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,468.27. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,005 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($40.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.00), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($198,849.00).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

