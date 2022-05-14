Permission Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $143,128.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00540025 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,903.37 or 2.08483132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

