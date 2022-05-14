PEPS Coin Trading Down 20% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $1,688.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004439 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00128336 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

