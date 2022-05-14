pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $2,005.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

