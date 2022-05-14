PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

PFSI stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

