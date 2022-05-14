Peloton Wealth Strategists Takes $1.74 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,664. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

