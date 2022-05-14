Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 948,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 83,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 232,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

