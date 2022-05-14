Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 60 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Illumina were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,727,000 after acquiring an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $351.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.