Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $161.99. 817,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

