Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.38 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 124,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 718,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 413,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,937. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.