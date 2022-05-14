Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.35 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $13.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.28. 467,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.00. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $422.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

