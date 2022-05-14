Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 173,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.