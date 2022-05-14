Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $13.71 on Friday, reaching $449.28. The stock had a trading volume of 467,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,506. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $422.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

