Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 2,815 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,690,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,395. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

