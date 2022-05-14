Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

