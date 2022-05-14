Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 5%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 35,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 89,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.65. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

