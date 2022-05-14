Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.