PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director David C. Parke Sells 4,278 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $299,074.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.02 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

