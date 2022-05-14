PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.