PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $5.93.
