PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

