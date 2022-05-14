PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PayPal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,935,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 134,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

