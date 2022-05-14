Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 12,005,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,819. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.