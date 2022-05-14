Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) EVP Justin Devon Long Sells 151 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

