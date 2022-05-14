Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) EVP Justin Devon Long Sells 151 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.63.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
