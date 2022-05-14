Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 7,120,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $644,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,557,248 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

