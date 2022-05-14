Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE UVV opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.