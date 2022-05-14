Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,368 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

