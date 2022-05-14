Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

