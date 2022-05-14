Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 24,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

