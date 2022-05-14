Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,002 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $161.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

