Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

