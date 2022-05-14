Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $536,000 in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Newtek Business Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $24,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $607.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

