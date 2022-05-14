Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $512,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

