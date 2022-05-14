Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $413,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

CERE stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

