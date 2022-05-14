Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $211.84 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.