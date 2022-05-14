Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $183.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

