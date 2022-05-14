Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $645.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.13 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $678.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.