Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 669.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 130,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

KBE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. 2,738,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,109. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

