Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 88,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 945,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,024,000 after purchasing an additional 157,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $16.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.79. 3,089,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,687. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

