Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,500. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.05 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day moving average of $807.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

