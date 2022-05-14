Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,191 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,417,127. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

