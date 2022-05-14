Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,705,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

