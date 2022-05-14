Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $46.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.38. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.76 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.