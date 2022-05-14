Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 3,285,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.