Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.16. 3,936,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,805. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

