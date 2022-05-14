Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.49. 874,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

