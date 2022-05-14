Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 in the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 1,063,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.82. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

